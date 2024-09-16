78°
One dead after small plane crashes in Lafayette shortly after takeoff; pilot identified
LAFAYETTE — One person is dead following a plane crash in Lafayette Parish on Thursday morning, The Advocate reports.
The Advocate reported that the Lafayette Fire Department is investigating the small aircraft crash around 11:37 a.m. near Oakbourne Country Club. An investigation into the incident revealed a private aircraft crashed upon takeoff. One confirmed occupant inside the plane was pronounced deceased at the scene, The Advocate reported.
The crash took the life of Greg Manuel, 73, the owner of the Manuel Companies construction firm in Lafayette, company officials said.
The Lafayette Fire Department is on scene, and an investigation is ongoing.
