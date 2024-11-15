One dead after sedan clips dump truck on Scenic Highway near Thomas Road

BATON ROUGE — One person is dead after a crash between a dump truck and a sedan on Scenic Highway near Thomas Road, officials said Friday.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m., Baton Rouge Police said.

BRPD responded to the scene before handing the investigation of the crash over to Louisiana State Police. Troopers at the scene said that the driver of the sedan clipped the dump truck while driving south on Scenic Highway. After the crash, the car went into a ditch on the north side of the road.

State Police asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.