64°
Latest Weather Blog
One dead after sedan clips dump truck on Scenic Highway near Thomas Road
BATON ROUGE — One person is dead after a crash between a dump truck and a sedan on Scenic Highway near Thomas Road, officials said Friday.
The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m., Baton Rouge Police said.
BRPD responded to the scene before handing the investigation of the crash over to Louisiana State Police. Troopers at the scene said that the driver of the sedan clipped the dump truck while driving south on Scenic Highway. After the crash, the car went into a ditch on the north side of the road.
Trending News
State Police asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sorrento man arrested for possession, distribution of child porn
-
Two arrested after allegedly throwing chairs at apartment, beating man with handgun
-
Zachary police make arrest in carjacking, attempted murder
-
One injured in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard
-
I-10 near Butte La Rose reopened after five-vehicle crash early Tuesday