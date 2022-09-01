91°
One dead after men got into shootout in front of Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after two men got into a shootout in the front yard of a home on Foster Road.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened outside the home when two men pulled guns on each other, and one fired.
The man who was shot was transported to a hospital where sources say he died.
The shooter remained at the scene of the crime, according to the sheriff's office.
No more information was immediately available.
This is a developing story.
