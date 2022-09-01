91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead after men got into shootout in front of Baton Rouge home

1 hour 59 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, September 01 2022 Sep 1, 2022 September 01, 2022 4:22 PM September 01, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after two men got into a shootout in the front yard of a home on Foster Road.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened outside the home when two men pulled guns on each other, and one fired.

The man who was shot was transported to a hospital where sources say he died.

The shooter remained at the scene of the crime, according to the sheriff's office.

No more information was immediately available.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days