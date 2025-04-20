71°
One dead after crash, vehicle fire on I-12 East at Satsuma

Saturday, April 19 2025
By: Adam Burruss

SATSUMA - One person died after a crash and vehicle fire on I-12 East, according to officials.

The right two lanes are blocked and congestion is approaching Walker South Road. No other information is available.

