90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One critically hurt in motorcycle crash on Greenwell Street

1 hour 19 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 September 26, 2019 1:10 PM September 26, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to reports of a motorcycle crash in the Merrydale area Thursday.

The incident was reported around 12:15 p.m. on Greenwell Street near Dickens Drive. Sources tell WBRZ one person was taken from the scene in critical condition.

It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days