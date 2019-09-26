90°
Latest Weather Blog
One critically hurt in motorcycle crash on Greenwell Street
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to reports of a motorcycle crash in the Merrydale area Thursday.
The incident was reported around 12:15 p.m. on Greenwell Street near Dickens Drive. Sources tell WBRZ one person was taken from the scene in critical condition.
It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Leaders to address short-term rentals concerns in Spanish Town
-
Two people transported after being hit in separate overnight crashes
-
Dredging efforts to continue on south side of False River after minor...
-
EBR installing cameras to curb illegal dumping
-
Baton Rouge inches closer to stormwater management plan
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese