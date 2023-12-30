41°
One critical after stabbing on Adams Ave.
BATON ROUGE - A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after an early morning stabbing.
The incident was reported in the 3500 block of Adams Avenue before 3 a.m. Sources say the incident was a domestic issue. No word if any arrests have been made.
According to BRPD, the man is expected to survive his injuries.
