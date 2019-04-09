One arrested after gunfire reported on La Annie Drive

BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a man after spent shell casings were found in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Sunday.

According to the arrest report, multiple complaints were filed after shots were fired on La Annie Drive near Tams Drive. Authorities say multiple callers reported approximately 20 shots were fired.

Outside one residence, authorities found more than a dozen spent shell casings from different guns and iPhone in the grass.

At least one vehicle was damaged by bullets.

During the investigation, a witness came forward with a video showing three suspects running in the area while firing guns. At some point, Reginald Joseph Jr. walked up to authorities and said he lost his phone. The phone in question was the one located with the spent casings.

The suspect told authorities he was running away from the shooters. After seeing a photo of himself from the scene, Joseph allegedly admitted to having a gun at the time.

Joseph was arrested and charged with illegal discharge of a weapon and aggravated damage to property.

The arrest document didn't say if another suspects had been arrested.