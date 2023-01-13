Latest Weather Blog
One arrested after elderly woman found living in infested bed
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested one when investigators were tipped off to an elderly woman living in an abusive situation.
Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department received a report of a woman living in an abusive situation on Washington Street. When officials arrived at the home, enforcement with the Elderly Protection Service saw the victim lying in bed, wearing only a diaper filled with feces, according to arrest documents.
The EPS also said the bed was infested with bedbugs and roaches.
When EPS tries to ask the victim about her living conditions, investigators found her speech was incoherent, but she had reportedly appeared to have been in the situation for several days.
Officials had to wear protective gear while removing the victim from the home and transporting her to a local hospital for treatment.
BRPD arrested the woman's caretaker, Sheila Doty, 56, for one count of cruelty to the infirm.
