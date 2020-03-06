One arrested after deadly crash on O'Neal Lane; deputies suspect driver was impaired

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead and another is in custody after a crash on O'Neal Lane Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:25 p.m. around the intersection of O'Neal Lane and George O'Neal Road. The vehicle reportedly went off-road and struck the side of a bridge.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says three people were in the vehicle at the time. One person was killed and the remaining two fled the scene. One of those people, believed to be the driver, was taken into custody and brought to a hospital.

The crash is still under investigation, but investigators believe impairment was a factor.

O'Neal Lane is currently closed at S Harrells Ferry Road.