OLOL offers free baseball tickets for every COVID shot given at Alex Box

Sunday, May 16 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of fans flocked to Alex Box Stadium Sunday afternoon to enjoy some baseball, and eased COVID restrictions. 

Our Lady of the Lake set up shop outside of the stadium, giving away a free ticket to the game to anyone who got a COVID shot. 

"I think it's the best way to stop the spread, so I wanted to come out and do my part," said Easton Vinson, a student at LSU who got his COVID shot at Alex Box. 

The method of offering incentives in exchange for a COVID shot has proven to be successful. Crawfish, free drinks and now free tickets are just some of the things being offered to encourage people to get vaccinated. 

"We've had people get vaccinated and not even want the tickets," said Shelby Devillier, Supervisor of OLOL vaccine clinics. 

Appointments for a second dose were made on-site at the time of each vaccination. 

Today was the last day to catch OLOL outside of the stadium, but if you still want a shot, you can sign up here

