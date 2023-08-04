'Old Bridge' to close to eastbound traffic for much of the weekend

BATON ROUGE - Drivers who take the U.S. 190 "Old Bridge" eastbound will be sent on a detour for much of Saturday and Sunday as crews tend to emergency railroad repair work.

The Department of Transportation and Development will close U.S. 190 east at LA 415 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on both days.

Drivers will be sent south, to the "New Bridge" and I-10, to cross the Mississippi River. There are additional detours, as well.

- U.S. 190 eastbound will have a secondary closure at W. Service Rd. in West Baton Rouge Parish. This is for local traffic between LA 415 and W. Service Rd. The detour route is U.S. 190 westbound to LA 415 southbound to I-10 eastbound to I-110 northbound to U.S. 190.

- LA 1 northbound traffic wishing to travel on U.S. 190 eastbound must detour to U.S. 190 westbound to LA 415 southbound to I-10 eastbound to I-110 northbound to U.S. 190.

The closures will allow the Canadian Pacific Kansas City railroad to make emergency repairs to the tracks on U.S. 190.