Officials weigh in on Plank Road's future at public meeting
BATON ROUGE — Public officials came together Tuesday to share their vision for the future of Plank Road.
The meeting was part of "Revive Plank Road," an initiative led by Councilman Darryl Hurst aimed at transforming one of the city’s most overlooked corridors into a thriving economic district.
Resident Melvilyn Hamilton said seeing investment in the neighborhood gives her hope for change.
“When I see the potential for things to get better, it literally tells me that things are going to be great,” she said. She grew up in the community and said she’s watched it decline over the years.
“I can speak from the place of being a teenager to an adult in the space. Having difficulty finding employment, having difficulty finding tutoring resources, and things that would have been beneficial to me as a young person to progress into the young woman that I am right now,” said Hamilton.
The district would make upgrades like lighting, landscaping and new storefront designs.
"We want a vibrant area that people have not seen in Baton Rouge that makes them want to come out and be a part of," said Hurst.
Hurst says this isn’t just about development, it’s about transformation. The project gives a chance to change the narrative of North Baton Rouge and bring life back to a corridor that’s long been overlooked.
“We have to see not where Plank Road is now, but where it can go, and with the right investment, that’s what’s going to happen,” said Hurst.
