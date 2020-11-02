Officials search for arsonist who targeted north Baton Rouge home twice over the weekend

BATON ROUGE - A north Baton Rouge home was intentionally set on fire twice over the weekend, officials say.

The residence is just off Choctaw Drive, in the 2600 block of Eaton Street, according to representatives with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

A press release from the Fire Department said the first arson-related incident was reported Saturday night, shortly after 11 p.m.

When fire officials arrived they spotted a small fire under the house and were able to extinguish it before it could spread to the home and cause more damage. Firefighters say no one was home at the time of the fire and they linked the blaze to arson.

On Sunday, a crew was dispatched to the very same home again when it was reportedly set ablaze around 10:17 p.m.

When fire officials arrived, they found the residence engulfed in flames that were spreading to nearby houses. They say the fire started in 'the exterior rear' of the home.

The home was a total loss, estimated at $25,000.

Fortunately, the fire did not result in any injuries and officials say no one was living in the home at the time of the blaze.

Anyone with information about the arson-related blaze is urged to contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419 or Crime Stoppers.