Officials search for arsonist behind overnight fire on Robbie Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Early Wednesday morning, a fire was intentionally set at a home in a residential area near Windsor Place, just north of Florida Boulevard, officials say.

First responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department rushed to the 12300 block of Robbie Avenue shortly after midnight and found what they describe as "25% of the building in flames."

Officials say the fire was contained before it could damage neighboring buildings.

No one was injured during the blaze, but the building sustained $25,000 in damages.

This fire has been ruled as arson and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419 or Crime Stoppers.