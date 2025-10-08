77°
Officials say START accounts now available to access with limited functionality
BATON ROUGE - Officials issued a statement Wednesday saying START accounts should be available to account holders with limited access.
Earlier this week, officials said LOSFA was "experiencing an incident that disrupted the operations of [their] information technology systems."
Account information reflects the status as of September 26, 2025. Accounts may not reflect transactions, including direct deposits, disbursements, or trades, after that date. Additionally, the Louisiana Award System and the Student Hub are also available with limited functionality.
