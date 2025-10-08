77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials say START accounts now available to access with limited functionality

1 hour 49 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, October 08 2025 Oct 8, 2025 October 08, 2025 6:21 PM October 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Officials issued a statement Wednesday saying START accounts should be available to account holders with limited access.

Earlier this week, officials said LOSFA was "experiencing an incident that disrupted the operations of [their] information technology systems." 

Trending News

Account information reflects the status as of September 26, 2025. Accounts may not reflect transactions, including direct deposits, disbursements, or trades, after that date. Additionally, the Louisiana Award System and the Student Hub are also available with limited functionality.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days