Officials looking for 81-year-old man missing from St. Francisville home
ST. FRANCISVILLE - Law enforcement is searching for an 81-year-old man who was last seen Friday.
Louisiana State Police put out a silver alert for 81-year-old William 'Butch' Kerr, who was last seen at his home on Pine Street. Officers said he was discovered missing Sunday afternoon.
LSP says Kerr suffers from a mental condition that may impair his judgement. He drives a gray 2019 Chevy Equinox with the front license plate that says 'Butch.' He may be headed to Woodville, Miss.
Anyone with information should call (225) 784-3136.
