Officials investigating drowning after body recovered off Frenchtown Road

1 hour 34 minutes 1 second ago Saturday, May 03 2025 May 3, 2025 May 03, 2025 7:13 PM May 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

CENTRAL - One person drowned off Frenchtown Road Saturday evening, officials said.

According to the Central Fire Department, they received a call around 5:07 p.m. regarding a drowning. The Central Police Department confirmed a body was recovered at 7 p.m.

No other information is available.

