Officials identify person killed in Sunday night Zachary shooting

ZACHARY - A Sunday (Feb. 7) night shooting in Zachary resulted in one person's death, authorities say.

The deadly incident reportedly unfolded in Zachary's Live Oak Trace community on Hidden Pass Drive, and the Zachary Police Department is taking the lead in investigating the incident.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office report that the deceased individual, 32-year-old Kylan Givens, sustained multiple gunshot wounds before passing away.

At this time details related to a motive and any possible suspects involved have yet to be released by the Zachary Police Department. This article will be updated as such details become available.

According to the Advocate, this marks the third homicide of 2021 in Zachary.