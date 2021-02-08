53°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials identify person killed in Sunday night Zachary shooting
ZACHARY - A Sunday (Feb. 7) night shooting in Zachary resulted in one person's death, authorities say.
The deadly incident reportedly unfolded in Zachary's Live Oak Trace community on Hidden Pass Drive, and the Zachary Police Department is taking the lead in investigating the incident.
Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office report that the deceased individual, 32-year-old Kylan Givens, sustained multiple gunshot wounds before passing away.
At this time details related to a motive and any possible suspects involved have yet to be released by the Zachary Police Department. This article will be updated as such details become available.
According to the Advocate, this marks the third homicide of 2021 in Zachary.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Monday morning fire investigation at Sushi Masa on Essen Lane
-
Sunday Journal: An interview with EBR Schools new superintendent, Dr. Sito Narcisse
-
Pharmacists get ready to vaccinate new eligible group
-
Baton Rouge doctor says he tested positive for COVID-19 days after first...
-
Teachers Vaccines
Sports Video
-
Southern Lady Jags down Grambling 70-63
-
Parkview's first ever beach volleyball signee headlines National Signing Day
-
Scotlandville sends 7 Hornet football players to next level on National Signing...
-
St. James' Saivion Jones highlights LSU's National Signing Day class
-
Former Tigers still wearing purple and gold pads in Super Bowl 55