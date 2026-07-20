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Officials identify 2 killed in Hammond motorcycle crash Saturday
HAMMOND — The Hammond Police Department has released the identities of two people who died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday evening.
The two were identified as 31-year-old Kaleb Bishop of Hammond and 33-year-old Brittany Novak of Albany.
Police say the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. when the motorcycle attempted to improperly pass a vehicle in the intersection before striking it at a high rate of speed.
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According to officials, both the driver and the passenger were ejected from the motorcycle and landed off the roadway. Both were declared dead at the scene.
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