Officials confirm two new Zika Virus cases in La.

BATON ROUGE – State officials notified the Center for Disease Control Wednesday of two new cases of Zika virus in Louisiana.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, two Louisiana residents who recently traveled to the Caribbean and South America were found to have the virus. Both residents no longer have symptoms and have recovered.

The Zika virus is transmitted through mosquito bites, but the virus can only move from human to mosquito when the viral infection is in the person’s blood. That period can last from a few days to a week. DHH says both of these recent cases are outside of the one-week window.

The CDC says that there have been no identified cases of local mosquito borne transmission of Zika in the United States.