Official says deadly shooting Tuesday morning was justifiable

BATON ROUGE - Officials believe a shooting that allegedly stemmed from a domestic dispute early Tuesday morning was a justifiable killing.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on North Marque Ann Drive. Police say 44-year-old Kendral Muse was shot at the home and taken to a hospital where he later died.

"It appeared this woman was put into a situation where she was injured and was required to defend herself," District Attorney Hillar Moore said. "We believe this point as much as we know now that she took justifiable action."

A police spokesperson said a female suspect was taken into custody and questioned. That person, who police said was dating Muse, has since been released.

The exact details surrounding the shooting are unclear, but this time of year authorities typically see an increase in domestic violence.

According to Moore, Louisiana ranks second in the nation for domestic violence homicides and that's not all.

"The percentage of cases that we deal with are probably up to 25 percent and that's a big number for this office to handle," Moore said.

If you or someone you know is in a position where they might need help contact the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office Domestic Violence Division. Their numbers are 225-389-7714, 225-389-8889, or 225-389-5355.