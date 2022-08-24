Officers looking for Tanger trio caught stealing almost $7,000 in clothing

GONZALES - Officers are searching for three people seen on camera fleeing from a Tanger store with arms full of stolen clothing.

The Gonzales Police Department posted pictures from the security cameras of Ralph Lauren Polo, taken from footage on Sunday, Aug. 21. Officers say the theft happened between 11:55 and 11:58 a.m. that day.

Combined, the trio stole 136 articles of clothing worth $6,960.

Anyone with information regarding their identities is encouraged to contact detectives at (225) 647-9572 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 355-STOP (7867).