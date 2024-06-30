Officers looking for suspect in 50-year-old woman's killing

BATON ROUGE - A 50-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a home Saturday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers found Sheila Mitchell shot inside of a home near the corner of La Margie Ave and North Cristy Drive around 8:45 a.m.

Officers are searching for suspect Josue Guevera Mejia, who was last seen driving a white Ford van with temp tag 1366461.

Anyone with information can call (225) 389-4869.