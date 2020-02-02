Office hours extended to accept disaster unemployment claims

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Workforce Commission announced extended office hours for their call-center to accept disaster unemployment assistance claims.

LWC staff members will answer calles made to 1-866-783-5567 and assist those who file for disaster unemployment assistance from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice.

Individuals can also file claims online at www.laworks.net through LWC's HIRE (Helping Individuals Reach Employment) portal.

The deadline to apply for disaster unemployment assistance depends on the individual's parish. Residents of the following parishes have a deadline of Sept. 15:

- East Baton Rouge

- Livingston

- St. Helena

- Tangipahoa

- Acadia

- Ascension

- East Feliciana

- Iberia

- Lafayette

- Pointe Coupee

- St. Landry

- Vermilion

Residents of the following parishes have a deadline of Sept. 21:

- Avoyelles

- Evangeline

- Iberville

- Jefferson Davis

- St. Martin

- St. Tammany

- Washington

- West Feliciana

For more information about eligibility to file a disaster unemployment claim, click here.