Latest Weather Blog
Ochsner laying off hundreds of employees as healthcare costs soar
One of Louisiana's largest private employers, Ochsner Health, is laying off 770 employees across Louisiana and Mississippi in its 42 hospitals and more than 200 urgent care and emergency centers.
An email sent to Ochsner staff reports that the layoffs represent 2% of the system's 38,000-person workforce.
The cuts will not affect doctors, nurses, or other patient-facing staff. Ochsner is not closing or consolidating any of its facilities in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, or Shreveport.
The layoffs are expected to save the system between $125 million and $150 million, according to The Advocate. They come amid soaring healthcare costs and Ochsner's first unprofitable year in more than a decade.
"This is not a decision our executive leadership team takes lightly or one we ever wanted to make," a companywide email said. "It is the hardest change we have ever had to make at Ochsner, but one we must to ensure we continue to be a strong organization."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ordinance to help convicted criminals get hired passed through Metro Council
-
Bridge work wrapping up, concrete error to be fixed by contractor
-
'Deeply disappointed:' Governor Edwards issues statement about failure of bill to add...
-
Deputies make arrest after woman finds tracking device under her car
-
Arrest warrant signed for Baton Rouge teacher accused of raping student on...