Ochsner laying off hundreds of employees as healthcare costs soar

Photo via The Advocate

One of Louisiana's largest private employers, Ochsner Health, is laying off 770 employees across Louisiana and Mississippi in its 42 hospitals and more than 200 urgent care and emergency centers.

An email sent to Ochsner staff reports that the layoffs represent 2% of the system's 38,000-person workforce.

The cuts will not affect doctors, nurses, or other patient-facing staff. Ochsner is not closing or consolidating any of its facilities in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, or Shreveport.

The layoffs are expected to save the system between $125 million and $150 million, according to The Advocate. They come amid soaring healthcare costs and Ochsner's first unprofitable year in more than a decade.

"This is not a decision our executive leadership team takes lightly or one we ever wanted to make," a companywide email said. "It is the hardest change we have ever had to make at Ochsner, but one we must to ensure we continue to be a strong organization."