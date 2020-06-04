89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ochsner Health expands COVID testing across Capital Area

2 hours 3 minutes 51 seconds ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 June 04, 2020 3:24 PM June 04, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Ochsner has expanded its community COVID-19 testing efforts across the Capital Area, focusing on testing near local hot spots.

Testing across the region will continue through the remainder of 2020 and will be altered based on community needs.

Louisiana residents, ages two and older, will be eligible for testing. Symptoms are not required in order to get tested, in fact, Ochsner is encouraging that everyone gets tested regardless. 

These testing locations are not requiring doctor's orders, but patients are asked to bring a picture ID and insurance card if applicable.

For those seeking a test, there will be no out-of-pocket costs and no one will be turned away based on insurance status.

Testing will be available until all test kits have been utilized at the times listed below.

Testing schedules and/or locations are subject to change.

Monday, June 1

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.  

SE Mackey Center

6534 Ford St.

Baton Rouge, LA 70811

Tuesday, June 2

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.  

SE Mackey Center

6534 Ford St.

Baton Rouge, LA 70811

Wednesday, June 3

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.  

Sorrento Community Center

7471 Main Street

Sorrento, LA 70778

Thursday, June 4

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.  

Sorrento Community Center

7471 Main Street

Sorrento, LA 70778

Friday, June 5

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Beacon Light Baptist Church

7513 Prescott Rd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70812

Monday, June 8

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

MLK Community Center

4000 Gus Young Ave.

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Tuesday, June 9

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

MLK Community Center

4000 Gus Young Ave.

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Wednesday, June 10

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

MLK Community Center

4000 Gus Young Ave.

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Thursday, June 11

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Howell Place

7855 Howell Blvd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

Friday, June 12

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Howell Place

7855 Howell Blvd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

Monday, June 15

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Oak Villa Park

2615 Oak Villa Blvd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70815

Tuesday, June 16

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Oak Villa Park

2615 Oak Villa Blvd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70815

Wednesday, June 17

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Oak Villa Park

2615 Oak Villa Blvd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70815

Thursday, June 18

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Democracy Prep

4055 Prescott Rd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70805

Friday, June 19

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Democracy Prep

4055 Prescott Rd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70805

Monday, June 22

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Howell Place

7855 Howell Blvd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

Tuesday, June 23

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Howell Place

7855 Howell Blvd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

Wednesday, June 24

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SE Mackey Center

6534 Ford St.

Baton Rouge, LA 70811

Thursday, June 25

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SE Mackey Center

6534 Ford St.

Baton Rouge, LA 70811

Friday, June 26

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SE Mackey Center

6534 Ford St.

Baton Rouge, LA 70811

Community members will receive their test results within 72 hours through the MyChart patient portal or by phone. 

Those who test positive can participate in Ochsner's 14-day symptom tracker program, which is designed for COVID patients who do not require hospitalization. Participants receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to a nurse on-call 24/7.

In addition to offering community testing, Ochsner has the following resources available:

- Free Ochsner information line at 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice and COVID-19 information

- Schedule a video visit with an Ochsner provider and ask follow-up questions through secure messages using MyOchsner

- Urgent Care by video through www.ochsner.org/virtualvisits or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app

- In-person appointments at one of 13 Ochsner Health Centers across Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston and Tangipahoa Parishes – including Ochsner Cancer Center – Baton Rouge

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days