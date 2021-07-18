82°
Obama sends Congress record $4.1 trillion 2017 spending plan

5 years 5 months 1 week ago Tuesday, February 09 2016 Feb 9, 2016 February 09, 2016 11:25 AM February 09, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Andrew Taylor and Martin Crutsinger

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama is sending Congress his eighth and final budget, proposing to spend a record $4.1 trillion on a number of initiatives. They include launching a new war on cancer, combating global warming and fighting growing threats from ISIS terrorists.

The new spending plan, for the budget year that begins Oct. 1 - just 3½ months before he leaves office - is facing heavy fire from Republicans who hope to capture the White House. The proposal had dim prospects of winning approval in a Republican-controlled Congress.

In all, Obama's budget would increase taxes by $2.6 trillion over the coming decade, nearly double the $1.4 trillion in new taxes Obama sought and failed to achieve in last year's budget.

