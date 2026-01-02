57°
Nurse knits outfits for babies spending first Halloween in the hospital

8 years 2 months 1 day ago Tuesday, October 31 2017 Oct 31, 2017 October 31, 2017 11:47 AM October 31, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

ATLANTA, GA - An Atlanta nurse spent hours creating handmade costumes for some small patients spending their first Halloween in the hospital. 

Tara Frankhauser, a five-year veteran of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, said she wanted to do something special for the brave babies she cares for. So she knitted more than 30 unique costumes for them to wear this Halloween.

This is the second year that Frankhauser has knitted costumes for the babies in her care, spending anywhere from several hours to an entire day on each costume. 

This year's outfits include Pinocchio, a pumpkin, baseball, gumball machine, and more. 

