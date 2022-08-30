Nun kidnapped in Africa found safe; spent 5 months in captivity

COVINGTON - An 83-year-old nun who was kidnapped from her bed by armed men in April has been found and is safe, another nun said.

According to the Clarion Herald, Marianite Sister Suellen Tennyson was kidnapped from a convent in Africa on April 5. Another nun told the outlet that Sister Tennyson was found alive and is safe on Aug. 30.

Sister Tennyson belongs to the Marianites of Holy Cross in Covington and had been a missionary in Africa since 2014.

Initial reports said Sister Tennyson was taken in the middle of the night, in her pajamas without her shoes, glasses, phone or medicines.