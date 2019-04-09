Not yet, but quieter weather just around the corner

After one more day of showers and thunderstorms, the local area is set to catch some quieter weather. Temperatures will warm.

Here is a list of storm reports from the @WBRZweather forecast area on Sunday evening. #LaWX #MsWX pic.twitter.com/yGWVUCyebg — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) April 8, 2019

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger around the area through much of your Monday. It will not be an all-day washout, but do expect elevated rain chances especially during the morning and late afternoon, early evening hours. High temperatures will make it into the upper 70s. Overnight, skies will start to clear with low temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Up Next: A surface high pressure system will approach from the west on Tuesday and push into the Gulf. This will result in a run of nice, quiet weather. Sunshine will break out on Tuesday and clear skies will persist Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s through Thursday. Another strong frontal system is poised to move through our area during the weekend. Isolated showers will push onshore Friday, with activity peaking Saturday and Sunday. It is too early to call specifics, but the time of year and storm track means another round of strong storms is possible.

With spring beginning, we get the unfriendly, sneezing reminder that pollen season is upon us. You can get an updated allergy report each weekday morning on 2une In and every day from the WBRZ Weather Facebook and Twitter pages.

The Mississippi River: At Baton Rouge, major flood stage continues with a level of 41.1’ as of Monday morning. Peaking at 44.1’ on March 19, the river set its 7th highest recorded crest at Baton Rouge. In addition, at 93 days this is now the 4th longest period above flood stage. Due to river flooding and drainage north of the area, runoff will keep the river high for many days to come. The high water is primarily an issue for river traffic and river islands, although some inundation will continue unprotected low-lying areas. The grounds of the older part of Louisiana State University's campus become soggy. This includes the area around the Veterinary Medicine building, the Veterinary Medicine Annex, the stadium and ball fields. The city of Baton Rouge and the main LSU campus are protected by levees up to 47 feet. Some seepage may be noted due to the long duration of high water placing pressure on the levees. Water from the extensive Missouri River flooding across the Upper Midwest will not reach Baton Rouge until April and the Mississippi River is expected to have fallen some by that time. As some of the Mississippi River diverts into the Atchafalaya River, gauges at Krotz Springs and Morgan City will stay high as well. Like Big Muddy, this is expected to be a prolonged event but is not uncommon for the time of year. Read more HERE.

THE EXPLANATION:

An upper level low pressure system will move east across our area today with an associated surface cold front. The cool air aloft with the upper level low will allow enough instability for clouds as well as scattered showers and thunderstorms to carry through the afternoon. The best chances for rain will come during the morning and then late afternoon or early evening hours as the middle of the day is expected to bring some temporarily drier air into the atmosphere. Thunderstorms certainly should not reach the severe limits they did on Sunday evening but enough instability and moisture will be around for gusty wind and downpours, especially with the afternoon bunch. Rain will end from west to east this evening and the full storm system pulls away. Drier air behind this system will make a run of nice, quiet weather through the middle of the week. This will also result in us feeling less humidity with larger high to low temperature ranges. Days will peak in the mid 80s with nights dipping into the upper 50s.

--Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.