North Iberville defeats Oberlin 44-6 to win first home playoff game in school history

ROSEDALE - The North Iberville Bears hosted their first playoff game in nearly 20 years. In the team's first season as a varsity squad, the Bears finished the regular season with an 8-2 record and entered the playoffs as as top five seed in Division IV Non-Select.

Their first match up with Oberlin started sluggish. It was a defensive battle mixed in with mistakes and questionable calls.

The first touchdown did not come until running back Mekell Toussaint Jr. rushed one in midway through the second quarter.

However, things took a turn. The Bears ended the ensuing drive for Oberlin quickly with an interception and they took over in dominating fashion.

North Iberville wins their first ever playoff game at home 44-6 over the Oberlin Tigers.

They No. 5 seed Bears will face No. 12 seed General Trass in the regional round of the playoffs.