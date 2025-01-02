39°
Nonverbal Gonzales woman found safe
GONZALES - A nonverbal special needs adult missing since running away from a caregiver Tuesday was found safe later that night.
The woman ran away from her caregiver around noon Tuesday, but authorities said she was found safe around 10 p.m. later the same day.
