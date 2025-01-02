39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Nonverbal Gonzales woman found safe

16 hours 52 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, January 01 2025 Jan 1, 2025 January 01, 2025 1:51 PM January 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

GONZALES - A nonverbal special needs adult missing since running away from a caregiver Tuesday was found safe later that night. 

Trending News

The woman ran away from her caregiver around noon Tuesday, but authorities said she was found safe around 10 p.m. later the same day. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days