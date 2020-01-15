70°
NOLA councilman aims to keep post-Mardi Gras streets cleaner by banning plastic bag toss

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Councilman and former Zulu King, Jay H. Banks is hoping to keep New Orleans cleaner during Mardi Gras by making it unlawful to throw plastic bags to crowds. 

The idea came to mind after a task force discovered that tossing plastic bags containing beads were a major contributor to the amount of garbage left behind after parades.

Apparently, post-Mardi Gras streets were left full of empty plastic bags. 

Now, District B's councilman is working to find alternative options for riders to dispose of items. 

Some options include setting up trash receptacles at the beginnings and ends of parade routes. 

Councilman Banks hopes to have a vote on the ordinance by the end of the Mardi Gras season. 

