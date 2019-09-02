'No words': Officers mourn loss of donuts after Krispy Kreme truck catches fire

LEXINGTON, KY - Some Kentucky police officers closed out 2018 with a sobering sight after they were called to a fire that destroyed a truckload of ready-to-eat donuts.

The Lexington Police Department shared photos of the scene Monday, showing several officers jokingly shedding tears by the charred remnants of the Krispy Kreme truck.

The department's humorous post went viral overnight, netting more than 45,000 likes and 12,000 retweets on Twitter. The post even prompted Krispy Kreme to send well wishes to the officers.