No serious damage to Sunshine Bridge after weekend tanker collision

DONALDSONVILLE - Officials say a protective structure kept the Sunshine Bridge from sustaining serious damage after a vessel collided with it for the second time in less than a year.

On Sunday, the bridge was temporarily closed to traffic after a tanker collided with guard rails around one of the bridge's supports. A DOTD spokesperson said the railing protected the bridge itself from the brunt of the impact.

"The bridge is built with a fender system, so it can withstand these types of collisions," DOTD Spokesperson Rodney Mallett said.

The bridge was closed for a portion of Sunday afternoon so workers could assess any potential damage. While the railing did its job, Mallett says the struck section will need to be replaced. There's no word on how much that will cost or who will pay for it.

The U.S. Coast Guard says it is investigating the ship involved.

Last time the bridge was struck by a vessel, a crane being transported by a barge caused serious damage and forced the roadway to close for months for emergency repairs.