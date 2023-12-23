73°
Latest Weather Blog
No garbage pickup to take place Christmas or New Year's Day
BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish offices put out a reminder today that due to them being closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day, their garbage and recycling services will not work on those days.
Garbage and recycling collection will resume on the next regularly scheduled collection day. For residents with out-of-cart services, Monday collection will be serviced on Saturday, Dec. 30th.
Trending News
In addition, the North Landfill will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The Republic Services recycling drop-off center, located at 7933 Tom Drive, will continue to operate through the holidays.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor Pro Tempore Lamont Cole hosting 7th Annual Toy Giveaway
-
WATCH: Firefighters put out large semi truck fire along Mississippi River Bridge...
-
BR mayor sits down with John Pastorek and provides updates for the...
-
Spirit of Christmas with Sylvia Weatherspoon: Holiday Hero
-
CAA searching for emergency foster homes over holiday