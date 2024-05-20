No. 9 LSU Softball advances to Super Regional, will face Stanford

BATON ROUGE - No. 9 LSU Softball swept through the Baton Rouge Regional to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals after the Tigers defeated the Southern Illinois Salukis 9-0 in just five innings.

Starting pitcher Kelley Lynch threw all five innings. After walking the first batter of the game, Lynch retired the next 12 batters in a row before giving up her first hit in the fifth inning. In total, Lynch only allowed one hit, no runs, one walk and six strikeouts.

The Tiger bats were hot on Sunday, as Raeleen Gutierrez set the tone in the first inning with an RBI double.

In the second inning, two runs scored from a Karli Petty RBI single and a Ciara Briggs sacrifice fly.

The Tigers' hitting really exploded with a Taylor Pleasants three-run home run in the second inning. Her teammates followed her in the third inning with Petty and Maci Bergeron also homering to seal the 9-0 lead.

Now, the Tigers will take on Stanford in the Super Regional. The game will be on Friday, May 24 at 9 p.m. and can be watched at home on ESPNU.