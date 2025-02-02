No. 7 LSU women's basketball defeats Mississippi State 81-67 Sunday

BATON ROUGE - No. 7 LSU women's basketball closed out the week on a high note as they took down Mississippi State in dominant fashion, 81-67.

The Tigers came out hot from the start. They went on a 9-0 run in the first quarter before the Bulldogs could score their first points.

From there, the Tigers took control with a stellar offensive performance. Four players scored in double figures, and Aneesah Morrow recorded her 95th career double double.

The Tigers are now 23-1 on the season and 8-1 in SEC play. They will travel to face Missouri on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on the SEC Network+.