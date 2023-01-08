65°
Latest Weather Blog
No. 7 LSU women's basketball breaks school record with 16-0 start, defeats Kentucky 67-48
LEXINGTON - The No. 7 LSU women's basketball team continues their dominating start, beating Kentucky 67-48. The Tigers break a program record with a 16-0 start.
LSU has now won all of their SEC games by double digits. Flau'jae Johnson led the Tigers with 26 points and 8 rebounds, while Angel Reese added 26 points and 13 boards. The Tigers dominated the boards, beating Kentucky in that category 45-23. LSU also had 34 points in the paint.
Trending News
The Tigers did struggle shooting the ball tonight though, only making 19 shots on 49 attempts. LSU will continue their road trip, heading to Columbia, Missouri to face the Tigers on Thursday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Watson residents celebrate the life of longtime Live Oak educator, beloved community...
-
7-year-old girl was playing in family member's yard when neighbor's pit bull...
-
Volunteers needed for Attic Trash and Treasure Sale; in memory of Kevin...
-
Deputies investigating delivery driver caught on video exposing himself outside woman's home
-
Acadian Thruway closing back-to-back weekends for late-night roadwork