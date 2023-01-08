No. 7 LSU women's basketball breaks school record with 16-0 start, defeats Kentucky 67-48

LEXINGTON - The No. 7 LSU women's basketball team continues their dominating start, beating Kentucky 67-48. The Tigers break a program record with a 16-0 start.

LSU has now won all of their SEC games by double digits. Flau'jae Johnson led the Tigers with 26 points and 8 rebounds, while Angel Reese added 26 points and 13 boards. The Tigers dominated the boards, beating Kentucky in that category 45-23. LSU also had 34 points in the paint.

The Tigers did struggle shooting the ball tonight though, only making 19 shots on 49 attempts. LSU will continue their road trip, heading to Columbia, Missouri to face the Tigers on Thursday.