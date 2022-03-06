68°
No. 7 LSU baseball falls to No. 1 Texas at the Shriners Classic

Saturday, March 05 2022
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - Tonight was not the night for LSU baseball, as the Tigers lose to No. 1 Texas 6-1. The LSU bats couldn't get going, with Longhorn pitcher Tristan Stevens pitching 7 innings, not allowing a run, and having 7 strikeouts.

Texas scored four runs in the second, including a three-run homer by Douglas Hodo III. Tigers pitcher Ty Floyd gets his first loss of the season, as he pitched 4 innings, 4 earned runs, and 4 strikeouts. 

LSU baseball will be back in action tomorrow for their final game at the Shriners Classic. The Tigers will face Baylor at 7 p.m. 

