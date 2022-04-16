82°
No. 6 Arkansas sweeps LSU baseball, winning game three 6-2
FAYETTEVILLE - It was a rough weekend for the LSU baseball team, as Arkansas completes the sweep on Saturday and wins 6-2. The Tigers now fall to 23-12 on the season, and drop below .500 in SEC play.
The Tiger bats couldn't get anything going again in game three, as LSU had 11 hits but only two runs. The Tigers only scored a combined five runs in three games. Defensively, LSU continued to struggle to give up a run on an error in the fifth.
LSU will now look to bounce back once again and find some kind of consistency, as the Tigers come back to the Box for a weekend series against Missouri.
