No. 18 LSU softball beats Southeastern 11-2

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team defeated Southeastern Tuesdays 11-2 to give them 15 wins in their last 17 games. It was a breakout game for Tiger Freshman Baylea Brandon who had 3 hits, 5 RBI's and hit her second home run of the year.

In the circle Raylin Chaffin gets her 4th win of the year, throwing 4 innings, allowing 0 runs with 4 strikeouts. LSU improves to 20-7 on the year and will now get ready for a weekend series at Texas.