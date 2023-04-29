No. 1 LSU baseball wins game 2 vs Alabama 12-8

LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE - The No. 1 LSU baseball team overcame their largest deficit of the season on Saturday. Down five runs early, the Tigers come back to win game two against Alabama 12-8.

The Tigers had some clutch hitting. Tommy White had a three-run homer in the third inning and Hayden Travinski gave LSU the lead with a three-run homer in the seventh.

It was a rough night for Ty Floyd on the mound, giving up a quick six runs in 2.2 innings pitched. Even with the errors, the LSU pen did their job. Javen Coleman got his first win of the season, pitching 2.1 innings with six strikeouts.

LSU clinched another series win and hopes for their second straight sweep tomorrow at 1 p.m.