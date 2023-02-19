No. 1 LSU baseball sweeps Western Michigan, winning game 3 9-2

LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team completed the sweep on Sunday over Western Michigan after another solid performance from the Tigers pitching staff. Freshmen Chase Shores was solid in his first start in college going 3.1 innings giving up only 1 run while having 2 strikeouts.

Right-hander Ty Floyd got the win coming on in relief. Floyd threw 3 innings, giving up no runs, and striking out 4 Broncos.

The longball was working for LSU today, as 3 Tigers (Dylan Crews, Jordan Thompson, and Gavin Dugas) had a homerun. Dugas who came into the lineup for an injured Tommy White on Friday hit two homers on the weekend.

The Tigers will next rival Southern in the Box on Tuesday.