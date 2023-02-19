66°
Latest Weather Blog
No. 1 LSU baseball sweeps Western Michigan, winning game 3 9-2
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team completed the sweep on Sunday over Western Michigan after another solid performance from the Tigers pitching staff. Freshmen Chase Shores was solid in his first start in college going 3.1 innings giving up only 1 run while having 2 strikeouts.
Right-hander Ty Floyd got the win coming on in relief. Floyd threw 3 innings, giving up no runs, and striking out 4 Broncos.
The longball was working for LSU today, as 3 Tigers (Dylan Crews, Jordan Thompson, and Gavin Dugas) had a homerun. Dugas who came into the lineup for an injured Tommy White on Friday hit two homers on the weekend.
Trending News
The Tigers will next rival Southern in the Box on Tuesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mardi Gras Fest draws international musicians to Baton Rouge
-
Sea of pink takes over downtown Baton Rouge during Spanish Town
-
Southdowns parade kicks off Mardi Gras weekend in Baton Rouge
-
Gov. Edwards says he wants $3,000 pay raise for teachers at Friday's...
-
Residents near LSU Northgate scared after shooting, point to lack of transparency...
Sports Video
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Southeastern falls to Nicholls, losing streak now at 3 games