No. 1 LSU baseball completes the sweep over Alabama, winning game three 13-11

BATON ROUGE - For the second straight weekend, the LSU baseball team completed the sweep. The Tigers beat Alabama in game three, winning 13-11.

For the second straight game LSU was down early - this time by four runs. During the fifth inning, the Tigers scored six runs to take the lead on three hits.

LSU's offense was great again, hitting four home runs on Sunday. Dylan Crews and Jared Jones both had three RBI days.

The Tigers Bullpen struggled a bit, but Riley Cooper came on in relief to get the win. LSU improves to 35-8 on the year, and 15-5 in SEC play. The Tigers will travel to Auburn next weekend.