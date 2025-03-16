57°
Latest Weather Blog
No. 1 LSU baseball beats Missouri 7-6 to win first SEC series
BATON ROUGE - No. 1 LSU baseball took down a gritty Missouri team Saturday night to secure their first SEC series victory. The final score was 7-6.
Michael Braswell III led the way at the plate going 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs.
Anthony Eyanson did not have his best start on the mound. He threw 3.2 innings and allowed seven hits, four runs, one walk and five strikeouts.
Connor Ware came in to relieve Eyanson and was credited with the win. Ware pitched 1.1 innings and struck out two.
Trending News
LSU will face Missouri on Sunday for the series finale at 1 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Baseball remembers Sandy Bertman
-
Suspect in New Orleans shooting arrested in Baton Rouge after Crime Stoppers...
-
Early intervention for boys most at risk for becoming killers could reduce...
-
Officials confirm one fatality after house fire in neighborhood off College Drive
-
'Colossal Colon' at Baton Rouge General shows symptoms of deadly cancer -...