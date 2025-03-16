No. 1 LSU baseball beats Missouri 7-6 to win first SEC series

BATON ROUGE - No. 1 LSU baseball took down a gritty Missouri team Saturday night to secure their first SEC series victory. The final score was 7-6.

Michael Braswell III led the way at the plate going 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs.

Anthony Eyanson did not have his best start on the mound. He threw 3.2 innings and allowed seven hits, four runs, one walk and five strikeouts.

Connor Ware came in to relieve Eyanson and was credited with the win. Ware pitched 1.1 innings and struck out two.

LSU will face Missouri on Sunday for the series finale at 1 p.m.