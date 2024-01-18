Nine Tangipahoa Parish schools remain closed Friday due to water issues

Image of Kentwood High from Tangipahoa Parish School System

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Nine Tangipahoa Parish schools will stay closed Friday, Jan. 19 due to water pressure issues, according to the Tangipahoa Parish School System.

O.W. Dillon Elementary School, Kentwood High School, Sumner Middle School, Sumner High School, Chesbrough Elementary School, Spring Creek Elementary School, Loranger Elementary School, Loranger Middle School and Loranger High School are under a boil advisory and have little to no water pressure.

The district will continue to update employees, students and families through email, text, TPSS App, social media, and local radio stations as changes occur.