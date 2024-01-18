62°
Latest Weather Blog
Nine Tangipahoa Parish schools remain closed Friday due to water issues
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Nine Tangipahoa Parish schools will stay closed Friday, Jan. 19 due to water pressure issues, according to the Tangipahoa Parish School System.
O.W. Dillon Elementary School, Kentwood High School, Sumner Middle School, Sumner High School, Chesbrough Elementary School, Spring Creek Elementary School, Loranger Elementary School, Loranger Middle School and Loranger High School are under a boil advisory and have little to no water pressure.
Trending News
The district will continue to update employees, students and families through email, text, TPSS App, social media, and local radio stations as changes occur.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Body-camera video shows July Hammond Police shooting
-
Three homes catch on fire Tuesday as residents try to keep warm
-
Transmission shop complaints continue, more customers contact 2 On Your Side
-
Thomas Morse Jr. sworn in as new BRPD chief - Watch it...
-
Closed roads reopening after traffic nightmare Tuesday morning