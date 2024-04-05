66°
Latest Weather Blog
Nicki Minaj reschedules New Orleans concert to May after last minute cancellation in March
NEW ORLEANS — Nicki Minaj's New Orleans concert originally planned for March 18 has been rescheduled for May 8.
Ticketmaster announced the new date for Minaj's concert at the Smoothie King Center in a message to customers Friday.
Minaj's concert in March was cancelled just hours before the rapper was set to take the stage. Minaj was sick and chose not to take the stage and potentially spread her illness, issuing an apology and a promise to return to New Orleans for the show.
Trending News
"We won’t complete this tour w/o you," she tweeted on March 20.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Immigration court headed to Baton Rouge
-
OLOL discusses new security measures to be implemented after woman allegedly attempted...
-
Travis Scott launches clothing line at LSU bookstore
-
Bill that would require TOPS recipients reside in Louisiana for 3 years...
-
21-year-old arrested in Tigerland death