NFL ordered to pay over $4.7 billion to customers after jury rules against them in Sunday Ticket case

Credit: NFL

LOS ANGELES - A jury in the U.S. District Court ruled that the NFL violated antitrust laws in distributing out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on a premium subscription service and has awarded more than $4.7 billion in damages Thursday, according to ESPN.

The jury ordered the league to pay $4.7 billion in damages to the residential class and $96 million in damages to the commercial class.

The lawsuit covered 2.4 million residential subscribers and 48,000 businesses who paid for the package of out-of-market games from the 2011 through 2022 seasons on DirecTV. The lawsuit claimed the league broke antitrust laws by selling its package of Sunday games at an inflated price, and that the league restricted competition as the service was only offered on satellite provider.

Google's YouTube TV currently has a seven-year deal with the league to carry Sunday Ticket; that agreement began in 2023 after the service was provided by DirecTV from 1994 to 2022.

Post-trial motions will be heard July 31, including one to set aside the verdict. If the verdict isn't set aside, the NFL will appeal to the Ninth Circuit Court.