Next named system will enter the Gulf this week, Storm Station monitoring closely for Capital Area

This is a developing story. You can find future updates in the latest Storm Station Weather Blog found HERE.

The National Hurricane Center has begun issuing advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone (P.T.C.) Eighteen, located in the south-central Caribbean Sea. Remember that the "potential tropical cyclone" terminology is used when a disturbance has yet to acquire tropical characteristics, but could do so and affect land within 48 hours. This allows the National Hurricane Center to begin issuing tropical alerts before the system truly develops. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the Cayman Islands and a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Jamaica.

P.T.C. Eighteen will likely become a tropical storm by Monday. When that happens, it will take the name Rafael. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has the storm reaching hurricane strength as it approaches Cuba. The storm is then projected to move into the Gulf of Mexico around midweek. That said, there are still many questions as to the overall intensity and track in the long-term. However, effects somewhere along the central and eastern Gulf of Mexico cannot be ruled out.

It is worth noting that Louisiana has never experienced a landfall by a named system in the month of November. Should that occur, it would be unprecedented. But with a lack of cold fronts cleanly passing through to help shield the region from the system, it is worth monitoring.

